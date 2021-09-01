Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the July 29th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,803.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 435.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 132,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ORMP stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. 9,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,801. The company has a market capitalization of $660.03 million, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.92. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

