Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,022 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $40.71.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

