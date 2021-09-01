Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 144.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95,300.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.