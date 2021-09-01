Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $697,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 566.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 557.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,881,000 after buying an additional 1,227,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 168.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 41,441 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.76. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $77.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

