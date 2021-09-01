Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $603,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,985 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of HP by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,815 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of HP by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,303 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 44,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.