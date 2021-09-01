Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $579,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,270.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,288.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,227.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,190.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

