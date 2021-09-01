Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 622 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 949.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Citigroup lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

