Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 22 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,088. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $475.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.26 and a 200-day moving average of $486.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

