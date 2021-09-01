Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,514 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 60,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

AMD opened at $110.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

