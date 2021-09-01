Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,818 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

In related news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $638,247.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 613,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,518,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $139,496.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

