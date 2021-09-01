Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 241.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GNOM opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

