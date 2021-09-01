Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

KEX opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $1,717,560 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

