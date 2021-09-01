Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $652,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 28.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AJG opened at $143.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

