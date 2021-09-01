Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $10.41

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.12. Opera shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 118 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter.
About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
