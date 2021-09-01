Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $10.41

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.12. Opera shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 118 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Opera by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Opera in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Opera in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Opera by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Opera by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.