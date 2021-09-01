Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 491,876 shares.The stock last traded at $54.85 and had previously closed at $54.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Open Text by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,264,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,329,000 after buying an additional 153,098 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Open Text by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Open Text by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

