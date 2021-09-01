Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies Sells 99,280 Shares

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 99,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.52, for a total transaction of C$7,100,149.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,534,426.59.

Gordon Allan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Gordon Allan Davies sold 900 shares of Open Text stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total transaction of C$62,263.08.

Shares of OTEX opened at C$69.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.81 billion and a PE ratio of 48.23. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of C$47.95 and a 1 year high of C$69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.21.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.67.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

