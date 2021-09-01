Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies Sells 99,280 Shares

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 99,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.52, for a total transaction of C$7,100,149.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,534,426.59.
Gordon Allan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Gordon Allan Davies sold 900 shares of Open Text stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total transaction of C$62,263.08.
Shares of OTEX opened at C$69.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.81 billion and a PE ratio of 48.23. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of C$47.95 and a 1 year high of C$69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.21.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.
