OneLedger (OLT) Price Tops $0.0204 on Exchanges

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 75% against the dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and $568,448.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00060426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00124738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.41 or 0.00831816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00048770 BTC.

About OneLedger

OLT is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.