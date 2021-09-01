One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.14

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLP. Aegis increased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.43.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 53.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $243,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $80,062.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,728 shares of company stock worth $411,299. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 54,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 90,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,577,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

