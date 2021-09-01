ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.20 million-$204.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.22 million.ON24 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

ONTF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,511. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59. ON24 has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. ON24’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.29.

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,345,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,612 shares of company stock worth $14,498,727.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

