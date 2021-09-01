Omnitude (ECOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $690,853.81

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Omnitude has a total market cap of $690,853.81 and $585,948.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Omnitude has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00863230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00102775 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

