Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.250-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.93 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.740 EPS.

Okta stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.76. 2,242,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.56.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.26.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

