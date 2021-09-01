Oddz (ODDZ) Market Cap Hits $11.29 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Oddz has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and $1.17 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00065738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00134875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00158838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.88 or 0.07377556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,131.77 or 0.98722883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.91 or 0.00994605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.82 or 0.00795458 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.