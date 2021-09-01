Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 530,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 88,362 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 86,239 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OII opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 3.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

