Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) by 9,524,009.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,652 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.05% of Ocean Power Technologies worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares during the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

Ocean Power Technologies stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $116.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.