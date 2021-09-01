OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 29th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OC Oerlikon from CHF 10.50 to CHF 12 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut OC Oerlikon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OERLF remained flat at $$11.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. OC Oerlikon has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

