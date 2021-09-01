Obee Network (OBEE) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $183,318.59 and approximately $9,624.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obee Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Obee Network has traded 104.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00133501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00161612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.42 or 0.07313008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,844.28 or 0.99804986 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.95 or 0.00830807 BTC.

Obee Network Coin Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

Buying and Selling Obee Network

