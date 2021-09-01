Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,604 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,512 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Nutrien by 47.5% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 410,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 132,330 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Nutrien by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $60.32. 49,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.