Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,875. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

