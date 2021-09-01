Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.71 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $153.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.91 and its 200-day moving average is $135.77. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $154.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.