NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 251,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 61,537 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 44.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 674,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 208,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NOV by 12.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,768,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,705,000 after purchasing an additional 419,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOV. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

