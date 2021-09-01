Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,931 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

