Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Raymond James

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.77% from the company’s previous close.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. The business had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 14.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

