Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of Northbridge Industrial Services stock opened at GBX 126.30 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £36.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 130 ($1.70).
Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile
