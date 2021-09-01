Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Northbridge Industrial Services stock opened at GBX 126.30 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £36.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 130 ($1.70).

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

