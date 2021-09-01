Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.75-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.Nordson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$7.950 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $236.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,299. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.57 and a 200 day moving average of $212.56. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $243.85. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

