Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Short Interest Down 17.3% in August

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the July 29th total of 6,840,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Nordic American Tankers stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 102,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,865. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $375.59 million, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.61. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.41.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

NAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1,097.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 468,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 221,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 135,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

