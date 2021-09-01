Nord/LB Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price target from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.72 ($26.72).

Shares of DTE traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €18.01 ($21.19). 13,886,491 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.00. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

