Nord Finance (NORD) Price Reaches $2.24

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $354,325.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00004787 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00130890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00164317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.82 or 0.07223786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,864.16 or 1.00075244 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.33 or 0.00861278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

