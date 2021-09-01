Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Noodles & Company reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $1,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $574.53 million, a PE ratio of -1,257.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.47. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Noodles & Company

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.