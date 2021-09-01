Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,743 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

NYSE USB traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $56.36. 260,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,630,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

