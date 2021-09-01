Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 55,734 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,734 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $99,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $989,563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.03. 276,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,028,531. The firm has a market cap of $352.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.42.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

