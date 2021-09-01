Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $38.03 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,279 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $38,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

NYSE COP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.75. 564,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774,170. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

