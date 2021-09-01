Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,910 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,214,000 after purchasing an additional 576,023 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after purchasing an additional 997,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,817,000 after purchasing an additional 424,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 172,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

