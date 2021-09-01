Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $24,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 50.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 49.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.71.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $336.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.