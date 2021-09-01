Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,164 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.33. 146,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,607. The company has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

