Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NOK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. 11,855,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,879,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

