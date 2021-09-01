NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th.
NNGRY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. 19,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,468. NN Group has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 38.02 and a quick ratio of 38.02.
NN Group Company Profile
NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.
