NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NNGRY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. 19,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,468. NN Group has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 38.02 and a quick ratio of 38.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $2.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from NN Group’s previous dividend of $2.21. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

