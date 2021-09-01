NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in August

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 520,100 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the July 29th total of 420,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 866.8 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NN Group to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NNGPF remained flat at $$52.90 during trading on Wednesday. 38 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. NN Group has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $54.85.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

