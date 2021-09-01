Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of analysts have commented on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In related news, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $372,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $206,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $805,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 65.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nkarta by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 252,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 151,472 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 98,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.44.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

