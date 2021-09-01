Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the July 29th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NPNYY opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

