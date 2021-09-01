Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Update

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 701,200 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 901,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.4 days.

OTCMKTS NHMAF traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220. Nihon M&A Center has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $35.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Nihon M&A Center from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Nihon M&A Center Inc engages in the provision of consulting and intermediation services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It operates through the following business divisions: M&A Brokerage and Others. The M&A Brokerage division handles marketing, transfer of companies, proposals for buyer companies, and negotiations and contracts.

